WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.

The man, only identified as being in his 40s, was cleaning a pistol when it went off, police said. He shot himself in the leg, but his injury was not life-threatening. He was reported in stable condition in a local hospital.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. this evening, Dec. 23. Family members were present in the home when the gun discharged, police told ABC4. No other injuries were reported.