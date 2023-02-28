WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley Animal Services is urging the community to adopt and save a life as the shelter reached maximum capacity earlier this month.

Representatives of the WVAS say there were 87 dogs, 34 cats and six rabbits at the shelter as of Feb. 15. The dogs had to share kennels, which leads to them having limited space.

WVAS officials are asking people who are interested to adopt to visit the shelter at 4522 W 3500 S in West Valley City.

The shelter is open Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for adoptions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to WVAS’s website, the adoption procedure goes like this: the person will need to fill out an adoption application. The animal shelter staff will review the application and invite the person to a meet-and-greet with the animal. The contract can be completed only after all parties have no concerns whatsoever regarding the adoption.

The person applying for adoption must be 18 years old or above.

The shelter is required to do the following two things per Utah state law:

Wait 5 business days after receiving an animal into the shelter before putting the animal up for adoption — this is so the owner has time to redeem their pet. All animals adopted out must be sterilized.

The West Valley Animal Services operates a no-kill shelter.