SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The West Nile virus was found at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.

Incarcerated individuals and staff have reportedly been advised to take safety precautions, including wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and close-toed shoes. Inmates and staff are also encouraged to use the mosquito repellant now accessible throughout the prison, according to the UDC.

Michelle Hofmann, executive medical director for the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, said the medical teams at the prison are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared if there is an infection.

In addition to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, the UDC is reportedly working with the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District and Salt Lake County Health Department to implement safety measures.

The UDC, in collaboration with the SLCMAD, said they have started larviciding practices at the prison this year, treating bodies of water with specialized insecticides to kill mosquito larvae before they mature.

Additionally, the SLCMAD has reportedly set up mosquito traps on the prison grounds to monitor and control the adult mosquito population.

SLCMAD representative Ary Faraji said this detection brings no immediate threat, but because of the prison’s close proximity to the mosquito habitat and potentially infected mosquitos, they want to ensure everyone remains vigilant.

Brian Reed, executive director for the UDC, said the detection of this virus is routine and fairly common. He said UDC’s top priority is protecting those at the prison.