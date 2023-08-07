WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect is in the Jordan Valley Hospital after he allegedly caused multiple accidents and fled from officers during a road rage incident in West Jordan Saturday night, according to West Jordan Police.

Police have identified the suspect as José Fernando Martin, 25. Charges relating to this incident are not yet available.

At around 11:15 p.m. on August 5, police received a report of a rollover, hit-and-run crash on the 5900 block of W. Discovery Dr.

Officers say they met Martin near 5800 W 7000 S and attempted to stop him. Martin reportedly ignored officers’ commands to stop, and he allegedly rammed into a police car before fleeing the scene.

Officers were able to catch up with him and pinned his vehicle, which was described as a yellow Chevy truck.

Police said Martin was involved in multiple crashes during the incident, though a specific number has not been released at this time. A motive for his actions has also not been made available at this time.