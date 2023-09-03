WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing 13 felony charges after reportedly shooting a person in the abdomen in front of several children yesterday, Sept. 2, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

David Siatini Paese Au, 36, was arrested for aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony; four counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and eight counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child — injury/weapon/death, a third-degree felony.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, officers with the WJPD were dispatched to a person who had just been shot, according to court documents.

The suspect, identified as Au, and the two victims reportedly lived together. Police said Au got into a verbal argument with the first victim in the driveway of their residence. Neither of them had a weapon on them up to that point, according to court documents.

During the argument, Au reportedly entered the residence, went downstairs, retrieved a revolver, and returned outside with the revolver in his hand. When he went outside, police said he shot the unarmed victim in the abdomen one time.

Witnesses and bystanders told officers they heard no shouting and saw no physical altercations between the two parties prior to the gunshot, according to court documents.

After Au shot the victim, he was reportedly observed pacing back and forth in the driveway with the revolver still in his hand.

Officers said the second victim then stepped between Au and the first victim to help shield them.

Au reportedly told the second victim that they were lucky, as he would have killed them, according to court documents. This statement was made while Au was still holding the revolver in his hand with his finger on the trigger, according to WJPD.

Au then reportedly aimed the revolver at the victims two times before going back inside, putting the revolver inside of a gun case, locking the case, and returning outside to wait for law enforcement, according to court documents.

During the incident, police said there were eight children at the scene — seven outside and one baby inside.

Au was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.