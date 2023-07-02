WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after allegedly pointing a shotgun at West Jordan police and civilians on Saturday, July 1.

Ellery Stanton Jensen, 44, is facing 11 charges, including eight felonies, according to court documents.

Officers were called to reports of a male with a shotgun near 2700 W. That man, later identified as Jensen, reportedly pointed his shotgun at the officers.

When the officers commanded him to drop his gun he ignored them, according to the affidavit.

Jensen did not drop the gun until another officer shot him with pepper ball munitions, according to court documents.

Additionally, two witnesses told officers they were driving on 2700 W when Jensen allegedly pulled a shotgun on them from the middle of the road in the continuous left turn lane, according to the probable cause statement.

“The driver was so fearful for his life that he said he thought about driving into and hitting [Jensen] with their vehicle,” court documents read.

A different set of witnesses told officers they were also driving on that road when Jensen pulled a shotgun on them from that lane, causing the driver to speed up “in case [Jensen] shot so it would hit the back of their vehicle,” according to court documents.

A witness who lives in a house on 2700 W stated they saw Jensen point the gun at a car and police vehicle as they drove by, according to the probable cause statement. According to that witness, Jensen allegedly acted as if he was shooting the car as they passed by, “screaming and yelling.”

An officer has dash camera footage of Jensen pointing the gun at them as they drove by, according to court documents.

Jensen is now facing 11 charges, including: