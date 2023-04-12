TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — On Tuesday, a West Jordan man was arrested because he allegedly attempted to meet and sexually assault a purported 13-year-old girl.

Kuwait Kuwait Abdalla Jr., 37, was arrested on April 11 after the FBI Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force was made aware of Kuwait’s arrangements via the Internet to meet and assault the purported 13-year-old girl in Taylorsville.

Abdalla was charged with enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

During the conversation, Abdalla reportedly sent sexually inappropriate messages and pictures. The FBI set up surveillance at the prearranged location, and Kuwait arrived in a white GMC Sierra Truck. They arrested him without incident, the arrest record stated.

According to the affidavit, Abdalla stated in the conversation that he knew what he was doing was illegal, or that he could be arrested for it and did it anyway. The report said Abdalla is a clear danger to children and should not be released.

Abdalla is being held at the Salt Lake County Jail awaiting charges and the possibility of bail.