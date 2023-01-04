SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A West Jordan man has been charged in the 3rd District Court for allegedly stabbing a bouncer after being escorted out of a bar on New Year’s Eve.

Jesse Sorensen, 36, was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury (second-degree felony), carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance (class B misdemeanor), and intoxication (class C misdemeanor).

On Jan. 1, shortly after 1 a.m., Unified Police responded to a stabbing at a bar located on the 4000 block of South State St. The bartender told police that Sorensen had requested a drink after 1 a.m. and became belligerent, yelling and knocking over a barstool when he was refused.

Two bouncers then escorted Sorensen and a woman out of the bar, court documents state, and while doing so, the woman reportedly punched one of the bouncers in the face.

The first bouncer continued escorting Sorenson outside, and when the second bouncer eventually followed them, he reportedly found them both fighting on the ground. The second bouncer, along with two bystanders, tried to help the first bouncer, and found that he had been stabbed in the abdomen by Sorenson while on the ground.

The group was able to separate Sorenson and the bouncer and get the knife out of Sorenson’s hand, court documents state. They were reportedly then able to detain Sorenson until police arrived.

“Sorenson was apprehended and smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and admitted that he had been drinking alcohol,” police stated. He reportedly claimed that “he did not know why he was kicked out of the bar, and that he was hit in the head from behind, so he used the knife to stab [the bouncer] in self-defense before being attacked by two to three people,” court documents state.

The stabbed bouncer was taken to the hospital and required immediate surgery for his injuries.

No further information is available at this time.