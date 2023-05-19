WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — With over four decades of serving local residents and teaching several generations of young students, West Jordan Elementary School announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the school year.

Built in 1982, the school hosted an event on Thursday, May 18, to commemorate its long history and to say goodbye to the community that has cherished it over those many decades. The closing event was hosted at the school with various food trucks, face painting, commemorative buttons, and thoughtful messages written on the hallway walls.

Courtesy: Jordan School District

“West Jordan Elementary School has served the District and the community well for 41 years and it is sad to say goodbye,” remarks Sandy Riesgraf, Director of Communications for Jordan School District. “The school gave anyone who entered its halls wonderful memories.”

This decision to close the school was decided by the district’s Board of Education after many sessions evaluating the elementary school’s future.

According to Riesgraf, the closure was determined due to its declining enrollment combined with the school’s deteriorating condition — originally built with modular classrooms that could be easily transported.

The community and school officials alike are saddened to see West Jordan Elementary closing, and its students will be attending other schools in the surrounding area following this school year.