WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A West Jordan drug bust led to the discovery of a stash of guns and at least $70,000 of cash on Tuesday.

Christopher Alan Merritt, 37, was taken into custody and faces two third-degree felony charges of possession with intent to distribute, five third-degree felony charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and one class B misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause affidavit, West Jordan police had been following Merritt over the past several months. Over the course of the surveillance, police say Merritt was seen picking up marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms and storing them at his house.

When police obtained a search warrant on Merritt’s home, they say they found several thousand THC products including 10,000 THC vape cartridges, thousands of THC edibles, several pounds of marijuana, and THC extracts. Merritt also allegedly had several thousand psilocybin edibles and at least a pound of psilocybin mushrooms.

In addition to the drugs, police say they recovered $70,000 in cash and 15 guns.

West Jordan police say their findings are consistent with what they saw being offered for sale on social media throughout their investigation, according to the affidavit.