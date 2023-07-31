WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — The West Jordan Fire Department will be conducting active shooter drills at West Jordan Elementary School this week.

Officials are giving the public a heads-up that active shooter drills will be taking place at the elementary school on Aug. 1, 3, and 4.

The event will likely draw a large police presence as police, fire, and EMS officials coordinate during the drill.

“Drills are conducted regularly to ensure that emergency response personnel are ready to respond to an active shooter event,” the department said.

Officials are instructing the public to keep their distance from the elementary school area for their own safety.

School is not in session at this time as the district is on break until mid-August.