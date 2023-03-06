WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who allegedly ran away Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the West Bountiful Police Department, Kevin Lee Hernandez-Bigler, 16, left his house this morning on foot, but never arrived at school like he was supposed to.

Hernandez-Bigler is reportedly 5’8″ tall, Caucasian, with a thin build, brown wavy hair, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, Nike shoes, and a black backpack.

Courtesy of West Bountiful Police Department

According to the post, he went missing from 794 West 1950 North, West Bountiful.

“We are concerned for his welfare,” the post said.

If you have information about Hernandez-Bigler or his possible whereabouts, please contact West Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000.