SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A two-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by an alleged impaired driver, according to her family.

Samantha and McKay Pulsipher said they are feeling blessed and grateful their little girl is alive, but are now facing long hospital stays and associated costs.

McKay said he was getting ready to put his two daughters in their car seats when they were hit. The next thing he knew, he said, he was knocked to the ground.

“As I fell, I think I pushed my oldest daughter out of the way — she was directly behind me — and my youngest, Addie, she was on the left side of me when I fell, and when I looked back up she was under the truck. Her left leg ended up under my truck tire,” McKay said.

McKay said he and his daughter Bailey were fine, but his other daughter, Addie, was badly hurt.

Since the incident, Addie has reportedly undergone three surgeries in the last four days, as her leg needs extensive reconstruction, according to Samantha.

“We are very blessed. We’re very grateful she is alive,” Samantha said.

Samantha said Addie will be in the hospital until at least October. Addie keeps asking to go on walks, but cannot while she is connected to so many machines, Samantha said.

“Addie is such a fun-loving girl, it’s so hard to not be able to see her play outside,” Samantha said.

Addie’s doctors are reportedly doing a BTM on her leg before they can get to skin graphs, because her leg was exposed down the muscle.

“A lot of extensive damage because of somebody’s mistake,” Samantha said.

Both Samantha and McKay are asking people to not drive impaired — saying the risk is not worth it.

“We’re just worried about our babies,” Samantha said.

McKay’s aunt, Elizabeth Barber, has set up a GoFundMe for the family, asking for help covering medical bill costs, wages lost due to the parents needing time off of work, and other associated costs.