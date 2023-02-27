SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Sunday, Aug. 27, indie rock legends Weezer and Spoon will be in Magna as part of their “Indie Rock Roadtrip Tour,” and tickets go on sale Friday, March 3.

Weezer is headlining the tour, which is scheduled to hit 30 cities starting June 4 in Huntsville, Ala. White Reaper and Spoon will open for the band at The Great Saltair.

The full lineup of tour dates includes:

Sunday, June 4: Huntsville, Ala., The Orion Amphitheater (with Modest Mouse, Momma)

Irving, Tex., The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Modest Mouse, Momma) Thursday, June 8: Austin, Tex., Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with Modest Mouse, Momma)

Oklahoma City, Okla., Zoo Amphitheatre (with Modest Mouse, Momma) Sunday, June 11: Bonner Springs, Kan., Azura Amphitheater (with Modest Mouse, Momma)

Minneapolis, Minn., The Armory (with Modest Mouse, Momma) Wednesday, June 14: Madison, Wis., Breese Stevens Field (with Modest Mouse, Momma)

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center (with Modest Mouse, Momma) Sunday, June 18 : Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre (with Modest Mouse, Momma)

: Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Future Islands, Joyce Manor) Saturday, June 24 : Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion (with Future Islands, Joyce Manor)

Tuesday, June 27: Philadelphia, Pa., TD Pavilion at The Mann (with Future Islands, Joyce Manor)

: Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Future Islands, Joyce Manor) Friday, June 30: Bangor, Maine, Maine Savings Amphitheater (with Future Islands, Joyce Manor)

Worcester, Mass., The Palladium Outdoors (with Future Islands, Joyce Manor) Monday, July 3 : Canandaigua, N.Y. Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) (with Future Islands, Joyce Manor)

: Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage (with Future Islands, Joyce Manor) Sunday, July 9: Gary, Ind., Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Hard Rock Live (with Joyce Manor)

Pittsburgh, Pa., Stage AE (with Future Islands, Joyce Manor) Thursday, July 13: Queens, N.Y., Forest Hills Stadium (with Future Islands, Joyce Manor)

: Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre (with Spoon, White Reaper) Tuesday, August 22: Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Spoon, White Reaper)

: Berkeley, Calif., Greek Theatre (with Spoon, White Reaper) Sunday, August 27: Magna, Utah, The Great Saltair (with Spoon, White Reaper)

Wednesday, August 30: Phoenix, Ariz., Arizona Federal Theatre (with Spoon, White Reaper)

Las Vegas, Nev., Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood (with Spoon, White Reaper) Saturday, September 2: Irvine, Calif., FivePoint Amphitheatre (with Spoon, White Reaper)

Irvine, Calif., FivePoint Amphitheatre (with Spoon, White Reaper) Sunday, September 3: San Diego, Calif., Gallagher Square at Petco Park (with Spoon, White Reaper)