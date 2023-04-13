SALT LAKE CITY (ABC) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) said it will be closing northbound I-15 between Centerville and Farmington every night throughout the weekend starting on Friday, April 14.

Northbound lanes from Parrish Lane in Centerville to Park Lane in Farmington will be unavailable to traffic during the closures. The nightly closures will begin each night at about 8 p.m. Lanes will reopen for daytime traffic at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m. on Sunday, and at 5 a.m. on Monday, just before the morning rush hour commute.

While northbound lanes are closed, traffic will be detoured from Parrish Lane in Centerville onto Legacy Parkway. UDOT said the detoured route may result in heavy delays, so drivers should plan ahead and take I-215 to Legacy Parkway as an alternate route.

UDOT is closing northbound lanes in order to further construction on the West Davis Highway overpass that will go over I-15 in the area. Once completed, the highway will stretch from Farmington to Syracuse with about 16 miles of new road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the West Davis Highway project website, the highway is still about 70% complete, with work still needing to be completed on sound walls, bridges, and pavement. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

More information on the northbound closures as well as West Davis Highway can be found on the UDOT website.