MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A plane crashed in Morgan Co. on Saturday, April 8, according to Morgan Co. Fire and EMS, marking the second plane crash the agency has responded to this year.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening, air traffic control reportedly received an emergency broadcast message. The message was through a different aircraft, officials say, stating, “We are losing our engines and going down in Morgan County.”

Weber dispatch reportedly received a second call from the pilot’s sister, saying that she was in contact with her brother and that he had crashed. He was reportedly the only one in the plane.

She reportedly also said that he could not get out of the aircraft.

Officials say another caller stated that the man was alive, and that they were trying to get him out of the plane.

Personnel from Morgan Co. Fire and EMS and the Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and were reportedly able to get the pilot to safety. The pilot was treated and released at the scene.

Officials say the pilot had lost power at around 9000 ft. and had “no choice but to crash land his plane in the field,” a release states. “The pilot was very grateful for the quick response.”

No further information is available at this time.