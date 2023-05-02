WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Connecticut-based burger chain Wayback Burgers is coming to West Jordan this fall.

The new restaurant, part of “one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises,” a release stated, will be opening at 1822 West 1900 South. This marks Wayback Burgers’ second Utah restaurant, and the new location will reportedly be hiring 30 new employees.

“We are pleased to continue the expansion of Wayback Burgers in Utah with the lease signing of our West Jordan restaurant,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “With operations in 35 states and new restaurants extending our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family.”

As far as food goes, the “Cheeeesy” is reportedly a fan-favorite, served with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties, “sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun,” the release states.

Wayback Burgers also offers “cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and mac and cheese bites.”

Lastly, the franchise is reportedly famous for its “rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.”

The new establishment will be 1,534 square feet and offer a “lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience,” the release states. The new design reportedly features glass windows, allowing guests to see into the kitchen and watch their food as it is prepared.

Though Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based franchise, the company was actually founded in Newark, Delaware in 1991. Wayback Burgers currently operates in 35 states with over 170 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Morocco, Pakistan, The Netherlands, Ireland, South Africa, Japan, and seven provinces in Canada.