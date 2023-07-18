LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A water main break underneath I-15 in Layton is causing the road to buckle, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Officials say the buckling has occurred in the southbound lanes, causing authorities to issue a full closure of I-15 southbound at mile post 331 near Hill Field Rd.

“Multiple lanes are being affected and there is a full closure at this time,” UHP stated.

At this time, it is unknown how long the closure will last.

  • Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol
  • Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

The Utah Dept. of Transportation is reportedly doing an evaluation of the road. Further info is pending completion of the evaluation.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.