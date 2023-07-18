LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A water main break underneath I-15 in Layton is causing the road to buckle, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Officials say the buckling has occurred in the southbound lanes, causing authorities to issue a full closure of I-15 southbound at mile post 331 near Hill Field Rd.
“Multiple lanes are being affected and there is a full closure at this time,” UHP stated.
At this time, it is unknown how long the closure will last.
The Utah Dept. of Transportation is reportedly doing an evaluation of the road. Further info is pending completion of the evaluation.
This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.