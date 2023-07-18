LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A water main break underneath I-15 in Layton is causing the road to buckle, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Officials say the buckling has occurred in the southbound lanes, causing authorities to issue a full closure of I-15 southbound at mile post 331 near Hill Field Rd.

“Multiple lanes are being affected and there is a full closure at this time,” UHP stated.

At this time, it is unknown how long the closure will last.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Utah Dept. of Transportation is reportedly doing an evaluation of the road. Further info is pending completion of the evaluation.