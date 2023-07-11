WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Members of the Vasa Fitness in West Jordan near 7000 South and Redwood Road thought the company was installing an outdoor pool yesterday.

As people arrived around 6 p.m. for their daily workouts they were greeted by a flooded parking lot and water bubbling out of the ground.

An employee at Beaches Tanning said she had witnessed a small amount of water bubbling up out of the concrete earlier in the day and thought it was weird, but then the main water line blew and created a large sinkhole and a big mess.

West Jordan City Emergency responded to the water main break. Businesses were shut down until the line and hole could be repaired. Crews were on the scene this morning around 6 am working on repairs.

Courtesy Cynthia Bee

Courtesy Cynthia Bee

Courtesy Cynthia Bee

Courtesy Cynthia Bee



Water departments urge residents to report any unusual water situations. “If you see something say something,” they say.

The Jordan Water Conservancy District was not involved with the incident, however, they had some good Water Wise advice for everyone.

“If you see water running along a surface in a way that seems off, call your local water provider (City or Water District), all of them have after-hours emergency numbers and staff,” said Brian Callister, Maintenance Department Manager at the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District. “If it is a significant or dangerous situation, call 911 so they can send emergency services to secure the site and keep people safe until repair crews arrive.”

Callister also reminds it is better to be safe than sorry. “Often people aren’t sure if there is an issue or not, something just seems off that catches their notice. We would much rather check out a possible problem that turned out to be nothing than fail to catch a problem until it develops into a crisis.”

They remind residents the faster they can fix leaks, the less impact and damage and the safer the water supply will be.

They also remind residents not to drive through or walk through standing water, pointing out that if someone had driven over the bubbling water in this parking lot, it could have collapsed beneath them. Stay clear of the affected area and call authorities.