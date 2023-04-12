WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Crews are working to repair a water main break on the Kearns/West Jordan border Wednesday evening.

The break, which occurred on 5200 West and 6200 South, has caused water to gush out from cracks in the ground, leading to minor flooding on the side of the road.

A Kearns resident captured the following video showing water gurgling from the crevices on the ground:

Courtesy of Kelly Zierse

West Jordan officials say drivers will experience shifting lane closures and significant traffic delays over the next three days. West Jordan and Kearns residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

As the record-breaking snowpack melts in Utah, water is filling up rivers and reservoirs across the state at a higher speed than usual. Several areas in the Wasatch Front are beginning to experience flooding.

25 families in Kaysville had to be evacuated temporarily Tuesday morning after flooding severely damaged roads in the Orchard Ridge neighborhood and created a sinkhole. The American Red Cross of Utah stepped in to open an emergency shelter at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple at 1085 N 50 E. No injuries were reported.

Drone footage from ABC4 shows the flooding damage in Kaysville:

In Morgan County, Highway 66 is now closed in both directions around the 2800 block as water covered the roads once again. Fire and EMS officials said about nine homes were impacted by the rushing waters.