TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — An explosion at a Taylorsville power substation caused a huge mushroom cloud to form near Salt Lake Community College Thursday. ABC4 has obtained video footage of the incident.

SLCC’s Redwood Campus was closed for the day after losing power due to the explosion, according to social media.

While the details of what caused the explosion have not been made available, the explosion reportedly took out the entire substation.

View dashcam footage of the event above.