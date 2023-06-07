Warning: This video contains graphic material. Viewer discretion advised.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Sandy Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people and/or car involved in a suspicious incident caught on camera early Saturday morning, June 3.

Video captures the incident at 12:13 a.m. in the area of 557 E 11125 S. The footage shows a car drive by and come to stop.

At this time, a person, possibly female, falls out of the passenger side door and tumbles as the car begins to speed back up. The car then stops again.

The driver, possibly male, then gets out and goes over to the individual, who is heard audibly wailing in the video.

The driver is seen picking up the person, moving them over to the front yard of a residence, then picking them up and taking them back to the car.

After placing the person back in the car, the driver gets in and heads westbound on 11125 S.

Police describe the car as a dark, compact, 4-door passenger vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or video footage of the incident, please contact Sandy Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case #SY2023-28791.

No further information is available at this time.