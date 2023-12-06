LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Newly released surveillance video shows dozens of students and bystanders rushing to the aid of a mother and her two young children after they were struck by a car on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Layton Christian Academy near UT-193. The mother was walking with her two young children, aged two and three, when a driver hit them, pinning them under the car.

Several students and bystanders immediately sprung into action, using their collective strength to lift the car and free the three family members. Dominique Childress, a Senior Airman and bystander who rushed in to help, said the toddler’s mother was the real hero.

“You hear it all the time: Supermom with super abilities,” Senior Airman Dominique Childress told ABC4. “It was incredible to see her get off of her child as fast as she could so that he would be okay. He is better because of that.”

Layton City Police Department said the 2-year-old toddler was seriously hurt and transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Their current condition has not been disclosed. The mother was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition. They are all expected to survive.

Investigators said the driver stopped and cooperated with police. She was allegedly driving slowly through the parking lot at the time of the collision. Police said the sun in her eyes may have been a factor.

A GoFundMe with a goal of $35,000 was set up for the family to help cover medical experiences. As of Wednesday afternoon, over $9,500 was raised.