WATCH: Salt Lake City remembers the life of civil rights activist John Lewis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City joined more than one hundred other cities around the nation to honor the legacy of longtime congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis by way of candlelight vigils.

Organizers said the intent was to demand national standards to protect the freedom to vote.

ABC4 spoke with NAACP Utah Chapter leader Jeanetta Williams about the candlelight vigil and she said it’s a team effort to get our country to come together and continue pushing for John Lewis’ vision of democracy

“We are not going out just talking to Democrats or Republicans,” says Williams. “We are talking to everybody so this is a time just like John Lewis said before is we all need to work together and come together and this is a time we all need to come together.”

DemCast, Salt Lake Indivisible, and the NAACP Utah Chapter were on hand to talk to the crowd of people and remember the life of John Lewis.

Salt Lake City residents urged Congress to pass the For the People Act.

There were more than 150 other vigils taking place Saturday night all around the county to honor John Lewis.