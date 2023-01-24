SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall is expected to unveil her goals and plans for the future of Salt Lake City during the 2023 State of the City Address at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

ABC4 will live stream the event on our website.

On Monday, Mendenhall released a “report card” detailing goals city leaders have set for the development and growth of Salt Lake City in 2022. The mayor reported the City completed 66 of the 74 goals set forth, saying the eight unfinished goals remain in progress.

In 2022, Salt Lake City launched its first Free Fare February through the Utah Transport Authority, created the first ever Park Ranger program and maintained a top score in the LGBTQ+ equality study by the Human Rights Campaign.

“In the past 12 months, we’ve accomplished the vast majority of my ambitious goals to make this City a better place for all our residents,” Mendenhall said. “This report card reflects the forward-thinking work we’re doing above and beyond our critical work of providing clean drinking water to our residents, picking up garbage and recycling, providing emergency services, and more.”

The complete report card can be viewed on the city’s website.

According to Mendenhall, the city made progress but did not complete the development of a design for a “Green Loop” trail and park system that would encircle downtown Salt Lake City. The City government has just secured funding for the initial design and will continue to make progress in 2023.

Other notable achievements the mayor would like to highlight include: