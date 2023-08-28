HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) — A rainbow and lightning were seen together during a thunderstorm in Holladay, Utah on Wednesday, August 23.

The time-lapse footage above was posted on social media on Wednesday. Weather officials warned of wind and hail in Salt Lake County ahead of the event.

Deep monsoon moisture and tropical remnants worked together to increase moisture and storm potential statewide at the time. Waves of storms kept skies active in Utah through the weekend, but a disturbance moving through the area allowed for decent storm development on Wednesday.

Aug. 23 saw flooding, thunderstorms, and hail are in several areas of Utah, including Washington County, Salt Lake Valley, and northern Wasatch Front. The St. George Airport was also closed due to flooding — read more about that here.

When it comes to flooding on the road, “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS stated.

For real-time updates on current weather, follow ABC4’s 4Warn Weather Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy on Twitter.