SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan Tuesday evening.

An ABC4 viewer sent in a video of the plane as it lands on the highway:

According to Lt. Matt Pennington with the South Jordan Police Department, a small commuter plane landed on the off-ramp of 11400 South on Bangerter Highway around 5:45 p.m. The pilot reported mechanical failure and had to do an emergency landing. No injuries were reported and the number of people involved remains unknown. Authorities are currently getting the plane off the ramp.

Officials told ABC4 traffic will be slow, and Exit 9 will be blocked for a while.

