SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Kouri Richins, the woman accused of killing her husband with fentanyl poisoning then writing a children’s book about grieving, is due in court on Monday, June 12, for a detention hearing.

During Monday’s hearing, a judge is expected to hear from both parties and make a decision on a bail amount — if any.

A live stream of the hearing will play in the video player above.

Upon starting the day in court, attorneys on behalf of the State of Utah said they would bring in three witnesses for the hearing, starting with Detective O’Driscoll, the lead investigator in the case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The State’s attorney asked Detective O’Driscoll about the investigation, confirming the cause of death of Eric Richins was fentanyl before asking about “C.L.”, the friend of Kouri Richins who allegedly gave Kouri the fentanyl used to allegedly kill Eric.

O’Driscoll said Richins had texted C.L., asking for fentanyl in order to help a client who was complaining of a back injury. O’Driscoll told prosecutors C.L. bought the pills through some connections with acquaintances, before meeting up with Richins to give her the fentanyl in early 2022. Prosecutors asked O’Driscoll if investigators had talked to the acquaintances to confirm those stories, which he said they did and the story was corroborated.

The prosecution turned to forensic data to ask about phone carrier records, asking if they also confirmed C.L.’s testimony. O’Driscoll said there were several calls and text messages exchanged between Richins and C.L., though they do not know what those messages said. According to O’Driscoll, the messages were deleted from both phones, so detectives were only able to see timestamps of when the calls were made and when messages were sent.

Kouri Richins could be seen in the courtroom with a tissue, wiping tears from her eyes while Detective O’Driscoll recounted the initial call reporting Eric Richins’ death.

Kouri Richins appears in court for a detention hearing where prosecutors and defense questioned three witnesses (Scott Lewis/KTVX)

According to O’Driscoll, paramedics said Kouri Richins did not perform CPR on her husband, despite telling police that she had before they arrived.

O’Driscoll told prosecutors that a search done of the Richins home found “bugout bags.” The detective said these bags contained items needed just in case of a quick need to leave due to an emergency, including clothing and state IDs for every member of the Richins family.

The prosecution ended their questioning and turned over to the defense.

O’Driscoll said Richins had pulled a check out of her business account to pay C.L. about the time she also allegedly asked for fentanyl. Richins’ defense asked if it was possible Richins was simply paying C.L. for her work cleaning the houses for her business. O’Driscoll responded that he didn’t want to speculate, but admitted it was a possibility.

The defense began asking about C.L.’s history with drugs and her reportedly being on drug probation. O’Driscoll said during the interview with C.L., the punishments for allegedly dealing drugs while on probation could have serious felony charges, federal charges, and prison sentences came up.

“I gave her the opportunity to tell us up front if she was willing to cooperate, or if we shouldn’t bother with interviewing her,” O’Driscoll said. He said it was a common tactic in law enforcement to leverage charges for information.

O’Driscoll told the defense that C.L. went back-to-back on her memory what the specifics of each transaction were with the drugs, whether it was an in-person handoff or if C.L. had left pills in a firepit at a home owned by Kouri Richins’ real estate company. He also said C.L. could not remember specific dates, but said that as the officers presented more information, it helped her more, which the defense questioned.

The defense asked O’Driscoll about the interview with Eric’s best friend, “J.S.,” and said investigators presented J.S. with three possible scenarios. Either Eric had overdosed himself, someone did it to him, or it was accidental. O’Driscoll said J.S. said he couldn’t see Kouri Richins poisoning Eric and that he believed she didn’t have anything to do with his death.

J.S. reportedly said he, Eric, and another friend would confide in each other about their marriages, which is how he had insight into Eric’s life.

After a short recess, the defense resumed its questioning of Detective O’Driscoll, asking him about when he took over the case as a lead investigator. She asked if he knew the previous investigator had been removed from the case, to which he said she had stepped down because she moved to the patrol unit to respond to emergency situations.

Richins’ attorney asked for clarification that the previous lead investigator left a potential murder case for a patrol position within the department. O’Driscoll said that was common within the department.

Richins’ attorney finished her questioning.

For their second witness, the prosecution brought up to the stand a Digital Forensics Investigator Chris Kotradimos.

Throughout his questioning with the State, Kotradimos broke down what was found through investigations of both Richins’ phones. Kotradimos said he was able to tell when the phone was locked, unlocked, and used to make calls or send messages or how it moved – including GPS data from an Apple Watch – during the time of Eric Richins’ death.

Kotradimos also told the prosecution that her phone was pinged at a Maverik gas station where she allegedly received fentanyl from C.L. for about an hour. He said C.L.’s phone also pinged in the same area at the same time.

The defense asked about the period of time Kotradimos had examined as part of his investigation. When he said he had a window of time that he examined started in January 2022, the defense asked if he wouldn’t know then if the number of times Kouri Richins and C.L. were talking was normal for them prior to January 2022. He said he wouldn’t know.

This story is being updated.