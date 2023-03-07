SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Bodycam footage was released Tuesday of police responding to an arson-related fire at a Sandy apartment complex.

“Police department. You have a fire! Get out of the building,” the officer shouted to a closed door.

The fire, which took place Sunday morning, was reportedly caused by a woman trying to burn away negative energy, sadness, and pain in life, police records stated. The bodycam footage was captured during the apartment evacuation at around 3 a.m.

In the video, the police officer bangs on a door to get residents to leave the apartment next to the fire. Residents file out of an apartment slowly while police yell at them to hurry. One person even doubles back into the apartment as police are trying to get them to leave.

“Get out, there’s a fire right next to you. Go! Run! Run,” the officer said.

In the bodycam footage, you hear a female voice, who according to Sandy officials, is the police officer who noticed the smoke as she was driving by. They said the officer probably saved several lives on Sunday. Both officers you see in the video were treated for smoke inhalation after the incident.

The fire, which lasted about 45 minutes and caused damages to eight of the 12 apartments, was reportedly caused by a 37-year-old Utah woman who was allegedly trying to “burn the universe and was not trying to hurt anyone.”

The Utah woman reportedly turned herself in on Sunday morning for starting the fire, and according to the probable cause statement, she did not warn any of her neighbors of the fire and went outside with her dog when it became difficult to breathe in her apartment.

The woman allegedly attempted to contact someone by banging on the garage of a nearby fire department.

There were no severe injuries or deaths as a result of the fire. Only one resident and two Sandy police officers were treated for smoke inhalation. Additionally, one firefighter reportedly received minor injuries.