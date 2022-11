WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A cabin fire reportedly occurred in the Bonanza Flat Area of Wasatch County on Friday.

Wasatch County Fire and Wasatch County Search & Rescue responded to the incident in what is called a “very remote area,” according to Search & Rescue crews.

The area reportedly requires snowmobiles or a tracked vehicle to access.

Courtesy of Wasatch County Search & Rescue

Courtesy of Wasatch County Search & Rescue

Photos shows the cabin completely engulfed in flames.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No further information is available at this time.