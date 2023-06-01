WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah is getting a new ski resort — Mayflower Mountain Resort — reportedly the first “world-class” alpine village to be developed in North America since 1981.

Extell Development Company is bringing the new resort to Wasatch County, overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir.

The Mayflower Mountain Resort is reportedly named after mining claims on-site and is made up of over 5,600 acres neighboring Deer Valley Resort and Park City Resort. “This project does not require building a new ski resort, but rather adding to existing resort ski-infrastructure, creating a luxury resort with easy and direct access; infrastructure fundamentals are in place and full master plan entitlements received,” a release states.

The resort will be a part of a Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) Project Area. MIDA is an “authority” created by the Utah Legislature in 2007 to facilitate the development of military land in Utah, according to Extell.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The main development of the property will be located off exit 8 of Utah Highway 40, around 35 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport.

Mayflower Mountain will reportedly have several new ski lifts “allowing skiers and mountain bikers access to extensive terrain, both summer and winter,” according to a release. Ski terrain will extend “into the heart of the village,” with the majority of runs hosting views of the lake to the east.

The “reimagined resort village concept” will reportedly have multiple hotels and over 1,000 private residences.

Extell cites their success story as bringing “some of the world’s most elevated residences” to New York City. They currently have 13 active projects in New York and New Jersey, and own the Four Seasons in Vail, Colo., as well as in Dallas, Tx.

The Mayflower development plan was reportedly approved by Wasatch Co. back in August 2018. The County then worked with the State of Utah and MIDA to bring Mayflower Resort to the area.

The first lifts are scheduled to start running in 2024.