WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue responded to three calls on Saturday, March 11.

The first call happened just before 11:20 a.m. regarding a downed helicopter at Strawberry Reservoir. Officials say two people in the helicopter walked away with small cuts and bruises.

The second call happened shortly after 11:20 a.m. regarding a snowmobile accident near Tower Mountain, east of Heber. Officials say the call came in as a “serious accident” in which the driver got trapped beneath the snowmobile.

Search & Rescue crews responded, along with LifeFlight, though the individual was reportedly able to recover enough to make it out on his own.

The third call came in just after 1 p.m. regarding a snowmobile vs. trailer in the Strawberry River parking lot. Officials say the patient complained of “arms issues.”

No further information is available at this time.