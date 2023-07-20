MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Wasatch Adaptive Sports reported raising more than $14,000 for athletes with disabilities in its annual community fundraising and physical activity challenge earlier this week.

The event, WAS Hustle, brought together their community to set recreational and fundraising goals — to cover 25,000 miles, get active for 2,500 hours, and raise $25,000 through August 19, according to a press release.

WAS is a Utah-based non-profit that aims to encourage individuals with adaptive needs and their families to realize their potential and engage in active living through recreational, educational, and social programs.

Competitors in the challenge can reportedly “Hustle” individually or in teams. Right now, the top fundraising team is Bear’s Biking Buddies — led by Bear Osoro, an adaptive snowboarder and biker.

Osoro wants to help WAS raise money to make sure he can have snowboard and bike lessons for years to come. According to his mom, he chose to join the “Hustle” when he realized that not everyone can buy a specialized bike to accommodate their needs.

WAS directly supports athletes with disabilities and their goals in education, according to the press release.

WAS Executive Director Elizabeth Kimball said every dollar counts.

“It is amazing to see that lightbulb moment in a new student’s first lesson or day with WAS. To see them say to themselves ‘I can do this!’ and watching them progress both in outdoor recreation and in their everyday lives is what supporting the WAS Hustle is all about,” she said.

WAS was founded in 1977 and provides access to instruction and equipment in a variety of adaptive recreational pursuits, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, cycling, paddling, and yoga.