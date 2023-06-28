SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are warning the community about scam phone calls seeking donations for their police department.

“Recently, the Salt Lake City Police Department received a phone call from a community member asking for an address to send a donation check to SLCPD,” a release states.

The victim reportedly told police she received a phone call from someone asking for donations to the SLCPD. The victim was given an address to send a check to, but did not get the complete address. The victim then called SLCPD to ask where to send the donation, the release states.

“The officer who received the call identified the donation request as a scam. Thankfully, this scam was identified before the victim sent any money to the scammer,” the release states.

SLCPD is reminding the community that it does not call individuals and request money “under any circumstance,” the release states.

The department says that in the past, scams have used the identity of actual SLCPD employees in an attempt to make their scam seem more legitimate.

Here are some tips to avoid becoming a victim of a scam, according to SLCPD:

Remember, the Salt Lake City Police Department never calls community members to ask for money or donations or to ask that a person pay the SLCPD for bail.

Never give out personal or financial information.

Be wary of any person cold-calling and asking you for a sudden payment of any type, including gift cards, crypto currency, and wire transfers, including Venmo, Apple Pay and other similar forms of payment transfers.

Avoid posting personal information on social media, which can be a goldmine of information for scammers.

If you ever have questions about a call or message received from someone claiming to be an SLCPD employee, hang up and call 801-799-3000 and advise the dispatcher about the incident.

If you do get a suspicious call, please hang up and report the call to SLCPD at 801-799-3000.