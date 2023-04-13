SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) — Record-breaking snowmelt has caused flooding in certain areas in Wasatch Front, leading Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson to declare a state of emergency on Thursday, April 13.

The areas that are currently the most affected by the flooding are Red Butte Creek, Emigration Creek, City Creek, Big Cottonwood Creek, Little Cottonwood Creek and Millcreek.

Here’s where residents across the Wasatch Front can find volunteer opportunities for flood mitigation, including helping with sandbag filling:

For the Salt Lake County 2023 Spring Runoff Volunteer Form, click here .

. For Salt Lake City’s volunteer sign-up form for community-wide projects, click here . Volunteers are needed for a sandbag-filling event at Sugarhouse Park and Rosewood Park from Saturday, April 15, to Sunday, April 16.

. for a sandbag-filling event at Sugarhouse Park and Rosewood Park from Saturday, April 15, to Sunday, April 16. To register as a volunteer for South Salt Lake Sandbag Filling Station from April 14 to April 15, click here .

Millcreek residents can sign up as a volunteer for community-wide projects here. Volunteers can also show up to the city-sponsored sandbag-filling event happening on Saturday, April 15, at 3800 S. Wasatch Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cottonwood Heights residents can sign up as a volunteer for community-wide projects here. Visit the City's website for more information about flood preparedness.

Sandy's community emergency volunteer form can be found here.

. Riverdale residents can be added to the volunteer roster by signing up here .

. For central Utah residents, you can volunteer for Provo’s sandbag activity here.

For a list of sandbag-filling locations in Salt Lake County, click here.

Residents can find more information, including the floodplain map and sandbag locations, at slco.to/flood and slco.to/info.