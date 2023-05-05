WEBER, Utah (ABC4) — The search for Libby Stimpson, a woman who is believed to have fallen into the Weber River, continues for the fifth day.

As the search continues, volunteers are signing up for two-hour watch shifts by the dozens. Many of the volunteers taking their shifts on Friday told ABC4 that this is one way to help a family “that is really going through a trial.”

Along the river near Uinta, there are balloons signs, and cups on a fence that all share the same message: “Pray for Libby.”

While families in the area pray for Libby Stimpson and her family, they are also lining up to help with the search effort.

“Everyone, when there is something like this, comes together like we’re one big family and it’s humbling to watch,” Amy Hayes told ABC4. Hayes said she knows the families affected by this tragedy and was at the river Friday to volunteer with a couple of her friends.

Whether family friends or complete strangers, it appears the community is united in the search for Stimpson, who is believed to have fallen into the river Monday afternoon. An additional statement from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office was released Friday afternoon.

It stated: “During the initial stages of the incident, a female was reported to be missing from the area where the person was observed in the river. The initial search continued through Monday night and all day Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This search included Weber County Search & Rescue and Davis County Search & Rescue teams searching the river from the point last seen to the 12th Street area of Weber County. The search continues with search teams, along with the help from the Utah Highway Patrol Dive Team and the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau.”

Steve Bybee, a community member, and his daughter volunteer to help. “I think there are a lot of people who are here to help,” Steve Bybee told ABC4. He said his daughter didn’t know Stimpson, but when she heard about the volunteer opportunity, she signed the family up. “I just felt it was my duty,” Bybee said.

Volunteers are signing up for two-hour shifts that span 24 hours and are currently scheduled to take place over the next two weeks. Bybee said he is not surprised that the shifts are filling up quickly. He added: “I came down the toll bridge last night and the lights were on down here and there were several people here.” This, he said, was around midnight.

“Do what you can to help this family that is really going through a trial,” stated Natalie Browning. She is one of the friends that was taking a shift with Hayes. She urged others who are thinking about volunteering to do so and to do it as a family activity, or with friends.

There are two watch stations. One is at the Adams Avenue toll bridge just off I-84, and the other is just off mile marker 83 on westbound I-84. Both stations have mobile lighting and security cameras to illuminate the water at night, and to keep volunteers safe.

“I just put myself in the family’s shoes and I know that I would want this outpouring of love and support,” Missy Fisher said. She spent part of Friday watching the river at the I-84 station with Hayes and Browning.

Volunteers watch for clothing and other items that could belong to Stimpson. If they see something, they let dispatch know. In fact, while ABC4 was on scene at the Adams Avenue station, the Bybee family saw a shoe insole float down the river. They placed a call with dispatch and then called the volunteers downstream to have them keep their eyes open for it.

“The search and rescue just came and talked to us, and they said they’re loving the volunteer spirit right now,” stated Browning. “They said to us every two hours that a volunteer is taking the time, that gives them the opportunity to have the professionals really searching in the water.”

This will hopefully give search and rescue teams a better idea of where Stimpson could be. “At this time, the Weber River is being searched during daylight hours. This includes search teams walking the banks, drone teams, divers, swift water teams, K9s, and kayak teams. The river is being monitored at night with two checkpoints along the river,” explained the WCSO statement.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Hayes told ABC4. “I’d want someone to do it for me.”