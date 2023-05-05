PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Reports of a threatened “violent event” aimed toward an unspecified school have put police on alert in the Provo and Orem area on Friday morning.

Police believe the threat to be a hoax with no credible information coming forward. Still, as a precaution, school resource officers arrived at their respective schools early, and Provo Police Department said it would be providing a higher police presence.

According to both Provo and Orem Police Departments, the violent event was threatened to happen on Friday morning. The threat spread through social media, text, and email in both cities.

Police said calls reporting the threat flooded dispatch centers, but no information provided gave credibility to the threats being made. As a result, both police departments are asking the public to only call about the hoax if they have information about the source.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Know that we want to make sure everyone is safe going to school tomorrow and extra officers will be on hand to help provide safety for our children,” Orem PD said on social media.

Provo City School District said it was aware of the report and that it has been in constant contact with Provo PD regarding the situation. Orem PD reported it has been working closely with the Alpine School District as well.

Provo Police said other states have been receiving similar hoax threats.