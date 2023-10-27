SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Vintage Aviation Museum is on its way to Spanish Fork.

A plot of land at the Spanish Fork Airport is being developed for the construction of the nonprofit museum, a press release said.

According to museum officials, the building will serve as a nexus for promoting aviation as an “ideal STEM learning platform for students, teachers, and the general public.”

The Vintage Aviation Museum says its dedicated to the preservation of warbirds and vintage aircraft, along with the history that surrounds them. They have been doing this, the press release said, through the acquisition, restoration, presentation, and demonstration of aircraft and artifacts.

The Spanish Fork Airport hosts multiple events involving the community, including the annual Wings and Wheels event. Vintage Aviation Museum officials say they are excited about its partnership with the airport, which is located just north of Spanish Fork.

“With several hangar developments on the horizon, the Vintage Aviation Museum intends to work closely with the airport authority to successfully finalize this project and support the continued growth of the airport,” the news release states.