WARNING: The video in this post may contain graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4) — Alexzander Sean Berry (29) and Myra Jane Megan (24) have been arrested for child abuse concerning the death of their 4-month-old infant.

Berry faces one count of child abuse homicide – reckless and two counts of aggravated child abuse – intentional or knowingly. Megan faces one count of aggravated child abuse – intentional or knowingly.

Police were called to investigate the death of a 4-month-old in Vineyard after the infant was found unresponsive by the parents. Emergency personnel responded and reported they found the infant in an upstairs room not breathing. Fire and rescue reported the home was in “deplorable condition.”

The child was transported to the hospital and soon after pronounced deceased.

Medical examiners discovered the child had a skull fracture. Preliminary investigations point towards the skull fracture as the cause of death. There was also bruising and scratches on the child’s body leading them to believe the child had sustained abuse prior to this incident. Examiners also reported severe untreated diaper rash on the child’s lower body. All symptoms indicated longer-term neglect or abuse.

Medical staff did everything they could, but the child was “beyond help,” officials stated at a media conference.

“It was pretty obvious the child had not probably for most of her 4 months of life had very good conditions to live in,” said Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Cannon said that in his 33 years in law enforcement, this is the worst case of child abuse and neglect he had seen.

During the investigation, an officer spoke to the parents in the emergency room. The parents told the officer they were putting the child down for a nap when the father became frustrated with the child’s crying. The father admitted to striking the child with a fist in the head and to picking the child up by the torso and striking the child’s head on the rail of the crib, then wrapping the child up and throwing her back into the crib causing her to strike the wall on the side of the crib.

The mother told officers she did not have phone service and used a social media app to call a family member who informed her she could use the disabled phone to still call 911, which she did afterwards. The family member also called 911.

While officers were at the hospital, other evidence technicians and detectives were at the Berry family home collecting some of the infant’s bedding and photographing the area. Detectives on the scene reported that the home was in very poor condition. The house smelled of urine and was filthy. The other children were undressed and dirty.

It was later learned that 9 people and two dogs live at the residence. The area that was used for the infant’s bed was in the corner of one of the upstairs bedrooms. The bed was a portable-style crib with no mattress. Alex and Myra had been using many layers of blankets to construct a mattress for the infant. I was informed that the bedding area was dirty, smelly, and damp. All bedding was collected by evidence technicians and booked into the Utah County Evidence Facility.

The parents were then taken to The Utah County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning. During the interview, the parents both related the incident in detail. Berry at one point demonstrated his actions to police officers using a doll. The reporting officer wrote in court documents, “Alex did this with such force that it made a very loud noise and appeared as if he was going to break the head off of the toy doll. I was shocked at the amount of force Alex used in the demonstration.”

Berry is being held without bail and Megan is being held on $10,000 bail with provisions.