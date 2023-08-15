WEST JORDAN (ABC4) — A sinkhole emerged near 9000 South and 2800 West in West Jordan after a water main break.

As seen in the video below, the sinkhole is bubbling up, and blocking the northwest-bound lane.

According to a witness, the sinkhole may be flooding nearby residents, as they noticed firefighters attempting to get the water away from one home’s basement.

Sinkhole emerges in West Jordan (Courtesy Heather Smith/ABC4)

Water mains break as the ground around a pipe heats up or freezes, making the pipes expand and contract, sometimes causing a rupture, according to Harris Water Main & Sewer. They can also break due to tree roots, construction work, or settled soil.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.