LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Residents in Lehi want to know why someone has repeatedly been allowed to fly a helicopter from the backyard of a residential home.

Video submitted to ABC4 shows a red helicopter taking off from the unfenced backyard of a home in Vivian Estates, a residential neighborhood located on the Wasatch Front city’s north side. The voices of people in the video can barely be heard due to the heavy drone of the machine.

The video submitter, a Lehi resident, asked to remain anonymous, but expressed concern over the helicopter’s frequent landings and take offs from the area, noting that children live there and the blades whip up dust that could blind motorists.

“How is this safe?” the Lehi resident asked.

ABC4 reached out to the city, and officials said that no coding in Lehi allows helicopters in residential zones, except for medical helicopters undertaking lifesaving measures.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, the city said, adding that concerned residents were asked to contact the agency so that it might send someone to investigate.

Lehi is located roughly 30 miles south of Salt Lake City.