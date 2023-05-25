SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — For the first time since 2006, this season will see the Delta Center returning to Salt Lake City — now commemorated by the arena’s brand-new sign installed this week.

Pictures and video of the installation project, which began this week, were taken by ABC4 ahead of the new name going into effect in July of 2023.

This familiar title for our state’s renowned arena will become part of a multi-year partnership between the Utah Jazz and Delta Air Lines.

The arena, which hosts more than 320 evenings of sports and entertainment events each year, has taken on various sponsored designations over the last 17 years, including the EnergySolutions Arena and the current Vivint Arena.

“I have so many amazing memories of the Delta Center as a kid, and I know that countless people throughout Utah and beyond had similar experiences creating core memories there, whether watching the Olympics & Paralympic Winter Games, the NBA Finals, concerts, or other incredible events,” Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, remarked in a statement on the announcement.

The venue was known as the Delta Center upon its inception in 1991. It has since grown into an 18,206-seat facility that sees approximately 1.8 million guests annually.

In 2017, the Utah Jazz completed a $125 million renovation of the arena, which features six upgraded seating levels, energy-generating solar panels on the roof, revamped locker rooms, and a 12,000-foot atrium with a plaza for greeting, as well as a massive Jazz note as the centerpiece.

It’s been reported that Vivint, which has held naming rights since 2015, will retain its branding in the arena with its courtside suites, in-game promotions, and advertising packages.

The center’s name transition will officially kick off on July 1, 2023, and continue throughout the summer as the Jazz celebrate their 50th season in the NBA.