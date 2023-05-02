LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah Department of Transportation traffic camera caught a mudslide in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

The mudslide, which reportedly occurred around 2:30 p.m., is about 4 feet deep and 100 feet wide with large woody debris, UDOT officials said. The debris is blocking State Route 210 near Seven Turns with a stream of muddy water flowing in between. Little Cottonwood Canyon will be closed from now on with no estimated opening time.

UDOT and avalanche crews are “slowly and cautiously” assessing the impacts of the mudslide, officials said. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department says there were officers up at the mouth of the Little Cottonwood Canyon preparing for avalanche mitigation operations prior to the mudslide.

“The canyon is impassable,” Cutler said.

UDOT staff provides a view of the mudslide at Little Cottonwood Canyon. (Courtesy of UDOT)

While it seems like no one was impacted by this mudslide, there have been a few reported landslides in the last month that have caused quite a bit of damage.

A few weeks back, a mudslide in Parleys Canyon led to two crashes that blocked I-80 temporarily. No major or life-threatening injuries came from the crashes, though one person involved did reportedly suffer minor injuries.

A mudslide in Fruit Heights in early April trapped several Davis County residents and destroyed a barn. Multiple rescue agencies responded and rescued the trapped residents. Two individuals were injured, with one treated on the scene and the other taken to a hospital to receive care for moderate injuries, according to officials.