HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who slashed a woman’s car tire over the weekend.

On July 4, around 7 p.m., a man drove up to a house in Holladay, UT, went up to a car in the resident’s driveway, stabbed the right rear tire, went back to his car, and drove away. The entire thing was caught on video.

According to Ann Luong, the Holladay resident whose car tire was slashed, it seemed targeted but she does not know why. Luong said it was scary to see someone slash her car tire.

“When we saw what happened, it was just very shocking, very frightening, you see it happening to others but you don’t expect it to happen to you,” Luong said.

In the video, you can see a beige car approaching Luong’s home. Then a man, who appears to be in his 30s or 40s, walks up to the Tesla, punctures the rear tire, and takes off.

Luong said she and her husband were out of town when their Tesla app gave them a notification the right rear tire pressure was at zero.

“We were thinking this didn’t make any sense….because the car is parked, it’s been over a day since we’ve driven it and it was fine yesterday,” Luong said.

Then they watched their surveillance cameras and discovered the startling scene. According to Luong the man who did this was a complete stranger. She and her husband said they’re hoping that by sharing this video, authorities can find him.

“We can’t understand it, it seems like a random senseless act,” Luong said. “Some people reached out saying it seems targeted. We’re trying to rethink who we could run into…we can’t think of anyone. We hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else”

Luong was reportedly quoted over 400 dollars for the tire replacement. If anyone has any information or recognizes this man, contact the Unified Police Department at (385)-468-8400 and reference case #23-70355.