DEER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — A fire erupted at the Skyridge Equestrian Center in Wasatch County early Friday morning, fully engulfing a structure in a stunning scene.

Jason Provost with Wasatch County Fire said a barn that was under construction was fully engulfed in flames around 7 a.m. on Nov. 3. The fire was contained within the barn with fire Provost saying there was no “exterior spread.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No animals were inside the barn at the time of the fire and Provost confirmed there had been no injuries.

Video of the fire shows how intense the flames were with a thick plume of black smoke rising from the flames. Firefighters can be seen tackling the fire from the outside of the building as flames sprout from every opening.

“It became an inferno pretty quick,” says neighbor Jennifer Boyce. “It’s one thing to see it on the news, but another to see it in person… It’s shocking.”

Wasatch County Fire said as of Thursday afternoon, crews are still working on putting out hotspots from the fire. Heavy machinery will be used to begin and help with the excavation of the burned ruins.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials said they were grateful for the several people who called 9-1-1 early to alert them of the fire.