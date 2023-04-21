WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities have identified the two victims involved in the fatal multi-vehicle crash on US-189 near Deer Creek Reservoir that happened on Tuesday.

Jeremy C. Pope, 46, of Midway, was the driver of a 2022 Lucid Air that reportedly drifted over to another lane on US-189 at milepost 21, colliding with a 2004 GMC Yukon. The Yukon driver, Hanani Aiono, 26, of Midway, and Pope both sustained fatal injuries.

At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pope’s vehicle was traveling at high speed on southbound SR-189 when it veered to the left as the roadway curved to the right, according to witness testimony given to Utah Highway Patrol.

At this point, the Lucid Air had already entered the northbound lanes, where it was struck on the left front end by a northbound 2004 GMC Yukon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Immediately after that, the Lucid reportedly caught on fire. Both drivers, Pope and Aione, were killed in the crash.

A Jeep Patriot and Subaru Crosstrek traveling north were also involved in the crash. Both drivers sustained “very minor” injuries, officials said.

All travel lanes in the area were closed for five and a half hours while the southbound shoulder remained open to alternating traffic.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation and Major Crash Investigation Team are currently running an investigation into the crash. The cause of the incident is not immediately known.

No further information is available.