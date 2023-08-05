SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Three people killed in a fiery car crash in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 29 have been identified.

Salt Lake City Police have identified the three individuals as Robert Pikus, 46, Joseph Torman, 46, and Joseph Vashaw, 43.

Police said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night regarding a single-vehicle crash. A car had reportedly hit a tree and caught fire near 965 North Beck Street. When officers arrived, they found the car “fully engulfed” in fire, according to a release.

Pikus, Torman, and Vashaw died at the scene, police said.

Salt Lake City Fire crews put out the fire. Authorities believe speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

The medical examiner’s office was able to confirm the identity of the three individuals.

This crash marked the 14th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.