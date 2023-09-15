WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was found unconscious and pinned after a three-car crash in Weber Co. on Thursday, according to Weber Fire District.

On Sept. 14, authorities responded to a report of a car crash with a pinned victim. Upon arrival, crews found a three-vehicle accident and an unconscious person who required extraction from a vehicle.

“Crews from Weber Fire District Heavy Rescue 66 and Riverdale Heavy Rescue 41 worked quickly and effectively to perform a technical extrication, while Weber Fire District and an off-duty Lone Peak Firefighter provided patient care,” a release states.

Officials said two others were also taken to the hospital following the crash.

Weber Fire District, Utah Highway Patrol, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Ogden City Fire, and Riverdale City Fire responded to this incident.

No further information is available at this time.