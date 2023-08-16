UPDATE 8/16 10:38 p.m.: The female has been extricated from the vehicle after about an hour of rescue efforts. She is currently in extremely critical condition. There are no current fatalities or other injuries reported, according to Cottonwood Heights Police.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — Cottonwood Heights Police and Unified Fire are working to rescue a female victim in a major crash off southbound I-215.

Cottonwood Heights Police report crews are “desperately trying to extricate” the trapped victim from a red car that is currently underneath a white truck. Authorities are working to remove the truck to get to the victim.

Police say the accident took place at I-215 and Highland, with the crash blocking southbound Highland and closing the I-215 off-ramp. Witnesses report the crash is near Union Park Avenue.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.