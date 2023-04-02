LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City woman has been arrested for assaulting her boyfriend and another woman after she found the two in bed together, according to Lehi Police.

The suspect, 20, faces charges of aggravated assault — domestic violence (third-degree felony) and assault (class B misdemeanor).

On Saturday, April 1, a Lehi Police officer responded to a Lehi residence after receiving a report of a woman outside the home who was “yelling for someone to help her,” the affidavit states.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer contacted the victim outside who had reportedly jumped out of a second story window to escape being assaulted.

The affidavit states that the suspect’s boyfriend was still inside the home, who was “covered in blood and had multiple lacerations to the head, arms, and face.”

The officer reportedly found multiple witnesses inside the residence who were able to explain what had happened, since the male victim was “intoxicated and incoherent,” the affidavit states.

Police say the suspect had gone upstairs and found the two victims engaged in sexual activity. Upon finding them, the suspect allegedly began to assault the female victim, who jumped out of the second story window to escape, as well as her boyfriend.

The suspect reportedly then grabbed a beer bottle and smashed it over her boyfriend’s head.

The suspect was booked into the Utah County Jail on the charges previously stated.